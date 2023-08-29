My Hero Academia's Earliest Sketches Have Been Restored

First premiering in 2014, My Hero Academia has spent almost a decade becoming one of the biggest shonen series running in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump today. As the manga is in the midst of its final arc, and a seventh season of the anime adaptation has been confirmed, the series is aiming to go out with a bang. While anime fans were disheartened earlier this year that some of creator Kohei Horikoshi's art had seemingly been lost due to a glitch, said art has seemingly roared back to life.

Earlier this month, Twitter/X's support platform shared news that a glitch had apparently caused many images posted to the social media site to vanish. Luckily, said glitch was seemingly resolved and has had shonen fans able to once again see some of the earliest art that Horikoshi had created in the world of UA Academy. Here was the platform's official statement on the incident, "Over the weekend we had a bug that prevented us from displaying images from before 2014. No images or data were lost. We fixed the bug, and the issue will be fully resolved in the coming days." Needless to say, we would imagine that anime fans will be saving quite a few images to their hard drives in the future.

My Hero Academia Rises

One of the first heroes to appear in My Hero Academia was Mt. Lady, the growing crime fighter who rose her way through the ranks quite quickly following her debut. With Horikoshi previously releasing the early art of the growing heroine on, then, Twitter, X was luckily able to bring back Kohei's early art. Though My Hero Academia is aiming to end in the near future, expect more art from Horikoshi that focuses on the heroes and villains of UA Academy.

On top of the upcoming anime season and the final arc of the manga, My Hero Academia is also set to receive a fourth-feature-length film that will expand on the shonen universe. Outside of confirmation, there have been little to no details on what will transpire in the next movie, though the first three presented some wild threats for Deku and company that rivaled some of their biggest villains.

What is your favorite Horikoshi art that has resurfaced? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.