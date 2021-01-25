My Hero Academia Slips Mandalorian Easter Eggs Into New Chapter

✖

My Hero Academia has a long love for Star Wars, and that is all thanks to its creator. Kohei Horikoshi is a devout fan of the sci-fi franchise and never passes up a chance to homage Star Wars. And in the manga's most recent chapter, fans were reminded of that all thanks to The Mandalorian.

The whole thing went down when My Hero Academia went live this weekend with a new update. It was there fans watched as the baddies pulled off a few high-stake prison breaks once All For One was free. The ordeal is not ideal for our heroes, but if you have seen The Mandalorian, then you will recognize the prisons from which our new baddies escaped.

PS3/ The prison names are allusions to Xi'an, Burg, and Qin- all characters from the prison break episode of The Mandalorian (Xi'an and Qin are the blue Twi'lek siblings, and Burg is the Clancy Brown Hellboy)https://t.co/ef0xvVVg9R pic.twitter.com/CFFoYUyDFR — Caleb Cook (@CDCubed) January 24, 2021

After all, the prisons were called Kuin, Bagu, and Shian. The spelling of these differ from what fans saw in The Mandalorian, but the names align with the crooks who did a job with Mando for a prison break of their own. Xi'an, Burg, and Qin were part of this group, so Horikoshi chose to name several prisons after the team.

If you doubt these names are intentional, you should know these names in Japanese are spelled the exact same whether we're talking about the prisons or crooks. Horikoshi's in-depth knowledge of Star Wars means there is almost no chance of these names being coincidental. And in a previous author's note to fans, the creator even praised The Mandalorian's second season once finishing it.

Now, the hunt is on for the next Star Wars easter egg from Horikoshi. Disney has a lot of content planned for the sci-fi series moving forward, so My Hero Academia will have plenty to draw inspiration from!

Did you notice this clever easter egg? How else should My Hero Academia pay homage to Star Wars? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.