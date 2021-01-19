My Hero Academia Creator Praises The Mandalorian's Second Season

✖

The Mandalorian's second season has just wrapped on the streaming platform of Disney+, separating the titular character from the fan-favorite aspiring Jedi of Baby Yoda, and the creator behind one of the most popular Shonen franchises around, My Hero Academia, has expressed his love for the recent adventures with a hilarious sketch! Though Star Wars hasn't ventured too often into the world of anime, it's clear that the latest adventures of the Jedi and the bounty hunters that are a part of their world continue to stretch into unexpected and amazing parts of the world!

Disney has been wasting little time diving into new parts of the Star Wars' universe, as the Mandalorian took place following the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in which the Empire has been destroyed and a new world is attempting to be created by those who survived the fight between Palpatine's forces and the Rebellion. My Hero Academia might not have had an official crossover with the story that took place in a galaxy long ago, far far away, but it's clear that with the aesthetic of the likes of All For One and his similarities to Darth Vader, there are some easter eggs to be found with Kohei Horikoshi referencing the world of the Skywalkers!

Reddit User Mine Crafter PH shared this hilarious update from My Hero Academia's creator, Kohei Horikoshi, that proves that the Shonen mangaka has been watching the adventures of the Mandalorian and the pint-sized Yoda that has taken the world by storm:

Currently, My Hero Academia is prepping for the arrival of its fifth season, which will pit the students of Class 1-A against their friendly rivals in Class 1-B as well as further explore the powers of Deku as he attempts to take the mantle of the "Symbol of Peace". Looking to not be outdone, the manga is currently focusing on a prison break in the wake of the War Arc, which caused a number of casualties on both the sides of the heroes and the villains.

