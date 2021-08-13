My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals Ochaco's Determination to Protect Izuku

✖

My Hero Academia teases Ochaco Uraraka's stand with Izuku Midoriya and her determination to protect him with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series started out with one of the most intense status quo shifts of the series thus far as Izuku had left school after telling his former Class 1-A friends that he and All Might were hiding the secret of One For All and now he's the target of Tomura Shigaraki and All For One. But this act has taken a new turn as Class 1-A has finally caught up with him physically and mentally.

Izuku had spent the first phase of this arc pushing everyone away as he began to shift into a much more dark version of himself, and with it had changed the public opinion surrounding him drastically. As he begins to combat this with the newest chapter of the series, the final pages of this newest chapter teased that Ochaco will be stepping in as the main one to lead this stand with Izuku against the public as part of the class' overall plan to support him.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 322 of the series sees Izuku finally relent to Bakugo and the others as not only have they physically knocked some sense into him, they got him to realize that they want to support him in this fight by any means necessary. This is an especially big moment for Ochaco as she already senses the greater fight ahead, and this comes to a fuller picture when Izuku returns with all of them to U.A. High School and is immediately accosted by the people who are hiding there.

He's become the target of ill will because society has figured out that he is the main villain's target, and they want nothing to do with what they see as a "ticking time bomb." As Izuku turns to leave, Ochaco grabs his hand and tells him its okay. She knows that Iida might have been the one to catch up to him, and Bakugo got him to agree to go with them, but now it's up to her to keep Izuku there and protect him during the time that he needs it the most. A hero protecting the hero that needs protecting.

What do you think of Ochaco taking a stand with Izuku here? How do you think she'll protect him against the people's ill will? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!