My Hero Academia Unveils UA High School's Security Upgrade

The War Arc came to a close in the pages of My Hero Academia's manga, creating a very different world for both the heroes and the villains of Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen franchise, and it seems the changes to hero society have had a big effect on UA Academy. With the fifth season of the anime in full swing, prepping to dive into the Meta Liberation Army Arc, and the third film in the franchise being released in Japanese theaters last week, it's clear that the series isn't pulling any punches regardless of the medium that the story takes place.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 322, we'll be diving into major spoiler territory for the franchise.

Following the War Arc, hero society has been crumbling as the villains have amassed power and crime fighters, in general, have lost the faith of civilians around the world. With a good percentage of the population retreating to shelters in order to save their own lives, Deku has returned thanks to the efforts of Class 1-A, who break down how the school has been transformed from a place of learning into a refuge for those looking to protect themselves from the onslaught of All For One, Shigaraki, and the countless villains of the world.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

As the professional hero Thirteen explains, the world of My Hero Academia has seen better days:

"At present, most civilians have moved into evacuation shelters across the country. The majority of the holdouts are anti-hero protesters who have formed vigilante corps or violent pillagers, simply riding the wave of the escaped convicts. Every day, more people grow weary of the anti-hero ideology and decide to move into shelters. Meanwhile, most of the violent radicals end up forming gangs that are easy enough to track down. The mass evacuation continues amidst the violence and personnel are assigned to deal with one effort or the other."

Needless to say, UA Academy looks far different from what we've seen over the years, looking more like a prison than a school, proving that these are in fact dire times for the heroes as they attempt to bring the world back to some form of sanity.

What do you think of the dire situation facing the heroes of My Hero Academia?