My Hero Academia Quietly Teases Shigaraki’s New Power

My Hero Academia is pushing ahead with its latest arc, and All For One is leading the charge even behind the scenes. As we all know, the baddie is controlling Shigaraki like a puppet, and his protege can do little to stop it. Of course, the villain isn’t interested in fighting given the power he’s received from All For One, and it seems like Shigaraki has taken one of his mentor’s top quirks.

And what could that be? Well, if you have read chapter 329 of My Hero Academia, you will see. When Shigaraki shows up at the end, his hand is seen briefly, and they look like those of All For One.

It seems the power transfer from All For One and Shigaraki is about done. The latter has been trying to embrace the power for weeks now, and All Might learned from Stain recently that the transfer was just about done. Judging by Shigaraki’s hands, the deed is almost finished if not already, so heroes like Star and Stripe better be on guard.

After all, the little hole on Shigaraki’s palms allows him to steal quirks like All For One before him. The holes are what allow the baddie to take powers from his victims. There is no word on what other powers Shigaraki has inherited from Dr. Garaki’s experiment, but My Hero Academia fans are sure they will find out soon. Star and Stripe will draw the powers out, and if she isn’t careful, her powers will be taken by the villain.

And of course, Shigaraki is stilling gunning after a different power. He won’t say no to taking Star and Stripe’s gift, but he is more interested in taking One For All. Even though his mentor says Izuku’s quirk is mid-game, Shigaraki has an obsession with the hero that is not going away anytime soon. If the chance presents itself, Izuku will try to take One For All, and that rash act will surely go down sooner rather than later.

