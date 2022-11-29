My Hero Academia Reveals the Global Fallout of Shoto vs Dabi

My Hero Academia has adapted the Paranormal Liberation War Arc in the sixth season of its anime, with the latest episode seeing Eraserhead having to make a big sacrifice and Bakugo hanging on by a limb following a devastating attack by Shigaraki. In the pages of its manga, however, a bigger battle is taking place as the heroes of UA Academy clash against All For One in the Final Arc of the series, and the fight between Shigaraki and Dabi seems to be stretching far and wide.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 374, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

The initial confrontation between Shoto and his brother, Dabi, gave the heroes a big win as the youngest Todoroki was able to defeat the League of Villains member. Unfortunately for Shoto and his friends, Dabi was far from finished and has emerged once again with more power than he had before and the conflict between the two has had some major ramifications on the world at large. As explained by a random weather reporter in Washington state, the conflict is causing turmoil around the globe:

My Fire Academia

"The massive cumulonimbus storm system that sprang up over Japan is growing at a rapid pace. It may ride east on the jet stream and affect the Weather in North America. According to the Weather Bureau, convection currents caused by repeated heat spikes have combined with a tropical low-pressure system in Japan's southwest to form an unprecedented type of enormous, inferno cumulonimbus cloud."

Further extrapolating on this point, the reporter begins to question whether this fight might lead to "utter chaos":

"Can the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil really bring about a hurricane in Texas? Is it the fate of our superpowered society, which began with a single glowing baby, to descend into utter chaos? The power of a single man can change the world."

The heroes witnessed an unexpected surprise, as Kurogiri was able to teleport Dabi directly to his father, Endeavor, while the fight against All For One continues. More surprisingly, Twice has also appeared from the dead, though this just so happens to be Toga taking on the appearance, and Quirk, of the duplicating fiend.

How will Dabi's appearance in front of his father affect the war against All For One? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.