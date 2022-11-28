My Hero Academia Season 6 is Coming to Toonami

My Hero Academia has kicked off a major fight between the heroes and villains with Season 6's run of episodes thus far, and now even more fans will be able to check it out for themselves soon as Adult Swim has announced that Season 6 of the anime will be coming to Toonami! The newest season has seen the heroes launch a full on attack against the Paranormal Liberation Front's various bases, and things are only picking up even more as the first arc of the season reaches its climax as it rounds out its slate as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule.

Adult Swim has officially announced on Toonami's Facebook page that My Hero Academia Season 6 will be kicking off its run this Saturday! After starting the fifth season of the anime a few weeks back and powering through its arcs through some key marathons, now fans watching along with it on Toonami will be able to check out how the anime has exploded from that point on with some of the biggest action in the anime's run to date.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 6 on Toonami

Toonami's updated schedule beginning on Saturday, December 3rd breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM – My Hero Academia Season 6

12:30AM – Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

1:00AM – Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 2

1:30AM – One Piece

2:00AM – Naruto: Shippuden

2:30AM – Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

This will be the English dubbed release of My Hero Academia's new episodes, but if you wanted to catch up with where the anime is at currently, you can now find the new episodes streaming with English subtitles on Crunchyroll. You can find the first five seasons now streaming with the service as well, and thus you can be perfectly caught up for the new episodes when they start airing as part of the Toonami programming block this weekend.

Are you excited to see My Hero Academia kicking off Season 6 on Toonami? Will you be tuning into the new season when it starts? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!