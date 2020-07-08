My Hero Academia Teaser Questions Whether Shigaraki Can Be Beaten

✖

My Hero Academia has heated up summer 2020 with its latest arc, as the "Paranormal Liberation War" lives up to its name. It's pro heroes vs. The League of Villains and their new army of allies in the Paranormal Liberation Front. If that wasn't enough, League of Villains leader Tomura Shigaraki has been transformed into the ultimate living weapon, thanks to the machinations of his master All For One, and mad scientist Dr. Ujiko. In fact, Tomura Shigaraki has become so powerful that fans are questioning if he can actually be beaten - and the latest My Hero Academia teaser doesn't sound very hopeful, in that regard!

The teaser summary for Boku No Hero Academia Chapter 278 says: “The fight against Shigaraki- can the heroes even defeat him?!” — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) July 5, 2020

The teaser summary for Boku No Hero Academia Chapter 278 says: “The fight against Shigaraki- can the heroes even defeat him?!” --Audrey

So far, My Hero Academia has revealed that Tomura Shigaraki has been upgraded with the following powers:

A boosted disintegration quirk that lets Shigaraki unleash massive waves of disintegration.

Activation of the original All For One quirk and all the stolen quirks his master collected.

An augmented body, based on the enhanced strength and durability of All Might, which still works even if his quirks are canceled.

It seems that every turn, My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi has been having Shigaraki counter every strategy the heroes try, by revealing even more new power at his disposal. Tomura Shigaraki is now the most over-powered in the series by far, which has led to big questions about how the series' other characters will react and/or evolve as a result of Shigaraki's upgrades. That's assuming major heroes survive long enough to even consider how powerful the villains have become.

As always, My Hero Academia can pull out an unexpected twist that at least gives the heroes and Class 1-A students time to regroup and improve their powers. For instance: there seems to be new friction between Shigaraki and his master over the All For One power and objectives, as the two have been revealed to be psychically linked through the shared power. All For One was able to possess Shigaraki's body momentarily - whose to say he can't shut him down if needed?

My Hero Academia has finished airing season 4 of the anime on Hulu and Funimation. Online chapters of the manga can be found HERE.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.