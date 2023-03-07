My Hero Academia Reveals All For One's Youngest Form Yet

My Hero Academia's Demon King, aka All For One, has been nothing if not menacing during his reign as the top villain of the series alongside Shigaraki. As his favorite pastime is stealing the powers of other My Hero Academia characters and adding them to his own catalog, the number one villain has now taken on a shocking new form. So thanks to the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, it is safe to say you've never seen All For One look quite like this.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia chapter 382 you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for events taking place long after season six of the anime.

All For One's power is insurmountable in many respects, though the combined forces of Class 1-A's crime fighters and the professionals of Hero Society have managed to put a dent in his armor. Nearly dying at the hands of Endeavor, the villain of My Hero Academia's manga has reverted back to the days prior to wearing a helmet and having a face scarred by years of battle, appearing far more angelic than he had once seemed. Now, while being attacked by Tokoyami and his Dark Shadow, it would seem that All For One's recuperative skills have once again caused him to de-age further.

All For One: What Are We Looking At?

All For One now looks far closer to the likes of Shigaraki, Deku, Shoto Todoroki, and the other young heroes and villains that have populated the My Hero Academia anime and manga. However, his threat level remains just as high, if not higher, as a result of this new transformation:

young all for one can kinda get it tho 😳 pic.twitter.com/L6deiyNCXy — len (@naminesa) March 6, 2023

During My Hero Academia manga's final act, All For One has stated that this latest form might be his final gambit, hinting that in order to save himself from Endeavor's attack, and the other attacks dished his way, his death might be unavoidable as a result. Of course, if the crime fighters do the impossible and are able to take down the demon king, they still have plenty of other threats to work their way through including Shigaraki, who has all of All For One's Quirks while retaining his ability to decay.

Of course, if the crime fighters do the impossible and are able to take down the demon king, they still have plenty of other threats to work their way through including Shigaraki, who has all of All For One's Quirks while retaining his ability to decay.