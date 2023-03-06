My Hero Academia Sets Up Toga's Big Breakdown

My Hero Academia has been setting the stage for the final slates of fights between the heroes and villains in the manga overall, and the newest chapter of the series has set up Himiko Toga's mental duress as she continues to struggle against her current path! Toga has been one of the most intriguing villains to watch over the course of the series as a whole as she's become a lot different than when we were first introduced to her as a new member of the League of Villains. Like many of the others, she has developed significant layers as the fights have gotten complicated.

Toga's desire for love has made her do some terrible things in the eyes of society, but she has never once backed down from that desire in what she does as a villain. But as the final war has been changing its course, Toga has been dealt some pretty bad hands. As she continues to use Twice's power to overwhelm the heroes, she's starting to go through a major crisis of faith as she's starting to wonder why she doesn't feel the same rage as the other villains.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Is Happening to Toga Right Now?

Chapter 382 of My Hero Academia sees Tsuyu Asui and Ochaco Uraraka talk about the state of the battle, and Tsu notes that things could have been much worse of Toga used Twice's Double ability to make perfect copies of Tomura Shigaraki or All For One instead. But because she chose to copy Twice alone, now they see a way to victory once they figure out why Toga chose Twice to copy. As we see in Toga's head, this same confusion is ripping her apart from the inside as well.

She realizes that while she has love for Shigaraki and Dabi, she can't make their quirks work like Ochaco and Twice's. That love simply isn't there (even when she practiced before the final battle), and although she recognizes the thought that "all heroes must die" it's not something she might agree with entirely. This clash will end up pointing out the real Toga among all of the copies, and that will give Ochaco the edge she needs to spot her and stop her.

How do you feel about Toga's current villain crisis? How do you think the fight with Toga will ultimately come to an end?