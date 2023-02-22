My Hero Academia Theory Sets Up All For One's Ultimate Comeback

My Hero Academia is working through its final act, and right now, all eyes are on All For One. The villain has been a thorn in society's side for centuries, and his latest ploy for world domination has turned Japan upside down. These days, All For One is as strong as he ever was thanks to a bit of rewind magic, and his trajectory has spawned a terrifying theory about the villain.

After all, if All For One is rewinding himself through time, it isn't just his physical state that is changing. The quirks he once wielded and discarded are almost certainly returning as well.

The whole theory came to life on social media as users like RukasuMHA floated the idea. It came to pass this week as My Hero Academia shared a new chapter showing off a new quirk from All For One. The power allowed the villain to manipulate Hawk's fake body into a mangled state, and fans were quick to note this is not the first time this power was shown.

In fact, this quirk was first seen during the raid on Shigaraki's forces and the hospital. One of the Nomu attacking Mirko had this quirk laid into them, and it tore up the hero's arm. Of course, we know most Nomu quirks were gathered by All For One at some point, but he would have had to give the power away for the Nomu to use.

Now, it looks like the power has return to All For One, and that makes sense given the villain is rewinding through time. He is getting closer and closer to his prime form, after all. No one except All Might perhaps faced the villain at his strongest, so our heroes are in for a wild ride. Their mission to save the world will only become harder if All For One unlocks his old quirks.

