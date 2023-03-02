My Hero Academia Theory Predicts All Might's Final Stand

My Hero Academia is now working its way through the final stages of the war between the heroes and villains, and there is a potential way to bring All Might into the action one more time for a grandiose final stand! The latest chapters of the series have not only set up Izuku Midoriya's final fight against Tomura Shigaraki, but All For One is now having his final stand against Endeavor and a group of the other heroes as well. But as the war winds down, there are still some major players who haven't had a major standout moment in this final battle.

All Might might have been helping Deku at the start of the Final Saga, but he's taken a major backseat from the action as the actual battle has kicked off in full. It makes sense due to the fact he's a non-combatant, but there's still one way he can come to the battle. As Eri's Rewind quirk was used to give Mirio Togata his quirk back, there's a way to do the same to All Might to bring him back to the fight to deal some final damage to All For One and finish that story.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is All Might's Role in the Final War?

Chapter 381 of My Hero Academia sees All For One continue to rewind his body to his strength during the Dark Age, and he's beginning to unlock the quirks he used to have at his disposal. It's reverting him to his prime, at the time he faced All Might at full strength, and that could come full circle with All Might's return to the fight. He's still likely got some lingering bit of One For All's power, and perhaps with Deku's use of the power growing stronger than ever, All Might returning to his prime to put down All For One could make for a great mirror to Deku's fight with Shigaraki.

If All Might then dies due to the fight with All For One, his full spirit would then join One For All and imagine how that would help Deku deal his final blow to Shigaraki. All of One For All's users would band together to end the fight, and thus maybe even save Shigaraki from his darkness and hatred. All Might would help it bring it all full circle, and there is a way to bring him back. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not All Might is involved with the final war at all.

