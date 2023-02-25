My Hero Academia Season 6 Unleashes Another of Deku's One For All Quirks

My Hero Academia has been steadily growing with Izuku Midoriya and his use of the One For All power, and the newest episode of the sixth season has taken that growth to a new level with yet another major quirk unlocked from One For All's past users! As the newest season of the anime winds down to its final few episodes, Deku has been facing his toughest challenge yet. Telling his former U.A. Academy classmates about he and All Might's shared secret, he's now fighting many of the escaped Tartarus prisoners alone to master One For All as fast as he possibly can.

Deku's body with One For All has advanced faster than ever before thanks to how much he was pushed in the fight against Tomura Shigaraki in the first half of Season 6, and now he has access to every one of the past vestiges in the ability. So not only is Deku getting help and advice from these past heroes, but he also has access to all of their quirks as well. This leads to Deku quickly using the quirk from the third user of the power, Fa Jin, in the newest episode:

Key Animation: Yutaka Nakamura (中村 豊)

Source: My Hero Academia #134 pic.twitter.com/MVUl6lcdVq — My Sakuga Academia (@MyHeroSakuga) February 25, 2023

What is Deku's Newest One For All Quirk?

Episode 134 of My Hero Academia picks up with Deku's fight against a new assailant, Lady Nagant. Due to her skills as a former hero and assassin working for the Public Safety Commission, Deku's having a hard time against her as her deadly bullets are near impossible to dodge. This means he needs to use every trick he now has at his disposal, including the quirk from the third user that he has not used before. Storing energy within his legs, he's able to unleash Fa Jin.

As explained, Fa Jin is the ability to store kinetic energy from motions and use it altogether for a huge boost in speed and power. Deku uses this in his legs while dodging Lady Nagant's bullets, and ultimately uses this to quickly close the distance between the two of them and bring the fight to a surprising conclusion. But as Deku now has to balance yet another quirk within One For All, he still has a lot more practice to do before his eventual rematch with Shigaraki.

