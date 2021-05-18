McFarlane Toys Review: My Hero Academia Goes Plus Ultra with New 2021 Collection

✖

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest franchises in anime, and fans are always looking for new merchandise to celebrate the series. From Funko to LoungeFly, all sorts of brands have taken on the series, but McFarlane Toys stands apart with its action figures. Now, the company has a new line of collectibles for fans in 2021, and we can say these My Hero Academia figures are their best yet.

ComicBook.com got the chance to check out a slew of figures from McFarlane Toys' 2021 collection. The entire list, which can be found below, is expected to debut in 2021 if they have not already. In fact, many of the pieces can be found in stores now like Walmart, and I'd recommend them to anyone looking to live out their own pro hero missions.

This new collection is a first as it contains cosplay items for My Hero Academia fans to try on. If you love Bakugo, you can try on his Grenade Bracers for size thanks to aa best of foam cosplay items. The bracers will set you back about $20 USD, and their slide-on fit is comfortable thanks to its foam construction. From color to size, these bracers are spot-on for Bakugo, but we will give one caveat. These bracers run small, and the foam is more likely to tear than to stretch. If you are an adult with bigger hands or wrists, you might not be able to wear these bracers.

If cosplay items aren't your style, well - McFarlane Toys has your back still! The brand has an array of figures out this year to satisfy your needs. Several five-inch figures were released recently for All Might, Katsuki, Shoto, and Izuku if you're in the market. Shoto's enhanced figure even comes with lights and sound effects to match his half-and-half quirk. So if you can only get one of these, we have to say Shoto was our favorite!

McFarlane Toys also released a new figure of Izuku in his Gamma suit as well as Kirishima in his latest outfit. Shoto Aizawa even got a figure along with All For One in his battle form. Clearly, the company is branching out with its licensing for My Hero Academia, so we hope it won't be long until Class 1-A is rounded out. A new phase of figures featuring Floppy would go appreciated, and we would never say no to Mirio if he popped up!

McFarlane Toys is known in the collectibles circle for its quality figures and high prices, but these My Hero Academia pieces adhere to rule one without the inflated price. These toys are priced affordably for kids and collectors alike. Their dynamic joints and attention to detail are par for the course with McFarlane Toys. So if you have someone in your life needing a My Hero Academia pick-me-up, swing by your local Walmart to see if these are in stock!

If you want to learn more about McFarlane Toys, you can find the company's collectibles online here. You can also check on Twitter @Todd_McFarlane or Instagram @McFarlane_Toys_Official.

