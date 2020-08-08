My Hero Academia Gives Sneak Peek at Ashido's New Attack

✖

The war against the Paranormal Liberation Front continues as the kids of Classes 1-A and 1-B are now trying everything they can in a last ditch effort to stop Gigantomachia's rampage, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of My Hero Academia gives us a sneak peek at Mina Ashido's new attack. During the Joint Training exercise arc, Ashido first debuted a new technique as a result of all her training during their mandatory work studies. Now it seems like this technique, Acidman, has been improved with their final rounds of studies before the war began.

The last chapter of the series certainly made things worse for Yaoyorozu Momo and the other students as they were tasked with being the final line of defense against Gigantomachia. As a way to stop its rampage, the students then try and get Gigantomachia to swallow a substance that will hopefully put the monster to sleep. But they have to accomplish this without much pro hero help.

Chapter 279 of the series sees them scramble their efforts to try and make their way to Gigantomachia's mouth, but each of them fails one after another due to the efforts of the League of Villains riding on top of the monster's back. With a final burst of strength, Mt. Lady emerges to pry open Gigantomachia's mouth just as Mina Ashido (now coated in her Acidman) is speeding towards Gigantomachia's face ready to debut a move we have yet to see from her Acidman technique.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Acidman, as Ashido revealed previously, is a technique inspired by Eijiro Kirishima's Red Riot Unbreakable form, but it mostly seemed like an acidic gel that helps Ashido protect herself rather than seem like something with enough combat power to take on Gigantomachia. It seems like her frontal assault on the monster is teasing a variation of this (especially as she prepares to launch a burst of acid as soon as the next chapter begins), and cross your fingers that this technique works out in her favor considering some of the major spoilers allegedly out there at the time of this writing.

Do you think Mina Ashido is getting ready to use a new move? If so, how effective do you think this new technique will be against Gigantomachia? Will her Acidman allow her to make the final move necessary against Gigantomachia? Will the monster go to sleep? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

