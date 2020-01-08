My Hero Academia Reveals the Results of Class 1-A’s Work Studies

My Hero Academia‘s manga is continuing the buildup to its impending Meta Liberation Army war, which has arisen as the combined forces of The M.L.A. and League of Villains merged into the Paranormal Liberation Front. That mega-group is planning a major strike against the Hero world, and the Pro Hero’s are now scrambling to prepare for the battle. In the case of U.A.’s Class 1-A, the advanced nature of the students’ abilities and the trials they have been through now qualify them to be drafted into the upcoming war. As such, U.A.’s instructors have been pushing the students to improve their quirk powers through work-study – and now we know how those results are shaping up.

Warning: SPOILERS for My Hero Academia Chapter 256 Follow!

A major portion of My Hero Academia chapter 256 is dedicated to a sequence in which All Might observes and reviews Class 1-A and the progress they’ve made with their respective quirks. Each student gets a moment to shine, and in the process we get the following list of updates for each character:

Aoyama – Has a new “Naval Saber” light sword move, and the ability to now “yank ad warp” the light he projects, studying with Yoroi Musha

Mina Ashido – Stronger “Max Viscosity” acid, and an “Acidman” armor/avatar, studying with Yoroi Musha.

Ojiro & Sato – Both brawler heroes get new moves and develop better battle insights and strategy, working with Lion Hero Shishido.

Jiro & Shoji – These two sound / sensory heroes have learned new techniques for search and reconnaissance, studying under Gang Orca.

Kaminari, Sero, Mineta – Develop team-based techniques that work in tighter formations and make better use of their combined quirks, studying under Mt. Lady.

Ida – Looser technique with his running, learned from his brother Manual.

Koda – Learned better communication with his insects from Laundry Hero Wash.

Tokoyami – Improved on all fronts thanks to Pro Hero Hawks.

Kirishima – Learned to put villains down faster from Fat Gum.

Uraraka & Asui – Learned to be more focused and determined with the use of their agility-based quirks, from Dragoon Hero Ryukyu.

Yaoyo-Rozu – Learned to use better prediction and efficiency with her creation power from Magic Hero Majestic.

Midoriya, Bakugo and Todoroki – As we’ve seen in recent chapters, these three heroes have improved a lot under Endeavor. Bakugo has improved the forms and precision of his explosive blasts; Todoroki has improved the speed and use of his flame powers; Izuku has vastly improved his ability to switch between the various quirks in One For All.

All in all, it seems the kids of Class 1-A have really stepped their game up – which is good, as League of Villain members like Shigaraki and Twice have also seen their respective powers increase to frightening degrees.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.