My Hero Academia Shares Adorable Ashido, Kirishima Scene

While My Hero Academia is a story about how Izuku Midoriya eventually becomes the number one hero, series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been taking a lot of care in establishing a wider world of characters around him. Midoriya is supported by a huge cast of other fan favorites, and each of these characters have their own histories and relationships. One that’s manage to stand out with fans over the years is the friendship between Eijiro Kirishima and Mina Ashido, and fans have been wanting to see more interactions between this interesting duo on the sidelines.

Now that the mandatory work studies have come to an end in the latest chapter of the series, each of the Class 1-A members have shown how much they have grown under their respective pro heroes. When Ashido revealed a new attack of her own, it leads to one adorable moment with Kirishima

OMG THIS NEW BNHA CHAPTER 256 SCENE WITH ASHIDO AND KIRISHIMA IS SO CUTE! Ashido: Hey hey, y’know that Acidman move? I copied it from Unbreakable! Hehe!

Kirishima: Ohh! KIRISHIMA LOOKS SO FLATTERED AND ADORABLE!! HE’S BEAMING AT BEING INSPIRATION FOR HER!!!🙌 pic.twitter.com/DPrM62Vzxe — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 3, 2020

Chapter 256 sees Class 1-A in the middle of a new training exercise in which they show off what they’ve learned working with pro heroes, and Ashido’s new move — Acidman — sees her cover herself completely in acid and uses it to block an incoming robot’s attack completely. She asks Kirishima if he saw it in action, and mentions that it’s her version of Kirishima’s Red Riot Unbreakable transformation.

Following this with a sly smile, Kirishima beams and responds with “Cool!” as he can’t help but be happy that Ashido took inspiration from him in any way. The two of them went to middle school together, and Kirishima often looked to Ashido as a source of inspiration for how a hero acts. His bold red hair was a way of tapping into her bold personality for his hero persona, and seeing her reciprocate this in some fashion certainly brings this full circle — and the two of them closer together.

