My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases Mt Lady's Comeback

My Hero Academia has been embroiled in a major war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, and while she has been taking some major lumps in the war so far, the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series teases a major comeback for Mt. Lady. After starting out the attack on the PLF's base alongside Cementoss at the start of the war, Mt. Lady found herself in a pretty crucial role when Gigantomachia activated. Now she's the only pro hero who is at the same size as this monster, and is doing everything in her power to stop him.

While Gigantomachia easily tore his way through Mt. Lady in their previous confrontations, Chapter 279 of the series teases her comeback against the monster as she uses the last of her strength to help pin down Gigantomachia and keep his mouth open so that Class 1-A and 1-B's combined assault works. She makes a quick judgement on the fly, and could be the key to putting Gigantomachia down.

After getting tossed to the side, Mt Lady is now being dragged through the ground as Kamui Woods' now unconscious body remains rooted to Gigantomachia. But soon, Yaoyorozu Momo's plan begins to kick into action as 1-A and 1-B use their quirks to pin Gigantomachia down in one place. Their plan is to get the monster to eat a canister of a substance that will hopefully put him to sleep, and are combating both Gigantomachia and the villains riding on his back to do so.

Mt. Lady grabs Gigantomachia before he's able to dig his way through the ground, and notices right away that the young heroes are trying to get something within his mouth. Putting all of her hopes on them, she sticks her hands in Gigantomachia's jaws and pulls them open. As the chapter comes to a close, Mina Ashido is seen making her way toward the monster's mouth so maybe this Mt. Lady comeback works?

Mt. Lady is one of the many named pro heroes that have been putting themselves in danger through the course of this war, and while it looked bad for her at first, this cliffhanger definitely leaves her at a better place than the last time we saw her. If this plan works, then Gigantomachia goes down and that major threat is temporarily taken care of. But if it fails, maybe it's curtains for Mt. Lady.

