My Hero Academia Creator Reveals How Mineta Even Got Into the Heroes Course

Fans of My Hero Academia may love all of the Class 1-A leads, but they all have their favorites. Some prefer Shoto over Katsuki and vice versa, but Tsuyu is always a favorite. It can be hard to pick your top hero, but fans seem to be in sync when it comes to ragging on Mineta because of his grossly perverted attitude. In fact, plenty of fans don’t understand how Mineta even got into the Heroes Course, but the explanation is simple.

In the past, the creator of My Hero Academia broke down Mineta’s exam strategy to fans, and a fan on Reddit translate the information for fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As Izuku said, his Quirk’s actually quite strong. The goal in the entrance exam was to incapacitate the faux villain robots, so Mineta stuck his balls to the ground and walls, essentially setting traps that would render the robots immobile. He also plugged their cannons with balls,” user HEXAMENDLE relayed.

“Both of these strategies earned him points. Facing an opponent head on and chucking them is hardly a winning strategy, though, give how easy it is to read, and that’s a point that pains Mineta.”

As you can see, Mineta got into the UA Academy course not for brawn but brains. Yes, he may spend much of his time salivating over girls, but Mineta can be strategic when need be. Even when pitted against Midnight and the League of Villains, Mineta managed to cook up a winning strategy after panicking. He might not be as quick as Izuku, but Mineta gets there in the end. And as it turns out, the only thing Horikoshi really asks of Mineta is for him to reach the finish line at his own pace.

Do you think Mineta has a future ahead of him as a Pro Hero? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.