My Hero Academia Sets Up Dangerous Mirko Fight

Ever since she was introduced as one of the top ten heroes during My Hero Academia’s Pro Hero arc, fans have been waiting to see more of the Rabbit Hero Mirko. Making an impact solely off of her dynamic character design alone, there has yet to be any substantial material for the character since her brief debut. But like many of the big raids over the course of the series, series creator Kohei Horikoshi is taking the time to let other pro heroes take the center stage — including the fan favorite Mirko.

As she takes the front assault into the basement of Jaku Hospital while the rest of the heroes interrogate the doctor (who now has a new name following a massive controversy) in Chapter 260 of the series, the cliffhanger for the chapter teases that she’s got one dangerous fight ahead of her as she’s the only one confronting the real Dr. Ujiko.

Chapter 260 picks up on the cliffhanger in which Endeavor and the other pro heroes begin their assault of Jaku Hospital in order to take Ujiko by surprise. But when they begin to interrogate the doctor, he not only reveals that he actually has a modified quirk of his own but the person they have been talking to is actually one of Twice’s crafted doubles. Which means, Mirko is the only hero actually confronting the real doctor for the moment.

The end of the chapter sees her busting into Ujiko’s lab, but it’s going to be a much more dangerous confrontation than he confident demeanor would expect. Although Ujiko is indeed taken by surprise at this time as he thought the heroes would make their way to his lab so soon, there are too many variables up in the air during this upcoming fight.

As the war with the Paranormal Liberation Front begins, Shigaraki’s currently been confirmed to be in this lab as well. He’s been incubating for the last few months as the doctor has been transforming him into something far more deadly, and as Mirko begins tearing through the lab and Ujiko’s army of Nomu, it’s only a matter of time before Shigaraki wakes up. Let’s hope the heroes don’t have their first casualty as a result.

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.