My Hero Academia Confirms Third Movie with Release Window

✖

My Hero Academia is one of the hottest franchises in entertainment these days, and it seems like things are about to expand for the series. With a fifth season on the way, all eyes are on Izuku as his friends continue their journey on-screen, and it turns out they will hit theaters for a third time in less than a year.

Yes, that is right! After tons of speculation, it turns out the reports were right. My Hero Academia has officially announced it will debut a third movie next summer. The yet-titled movie was made official when Weekly Shonen Jump released its new issue today for readers worldwide.

My Hero Academia THE MOVIE 3 ✨ pic.twitter.com/2K92e2T91m — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) November 29, 2020

The announcement was given in a familiar way thanks to a poster. My Hero Academia first raised questions of a movie last week when it posted three character posters that combined into a single promo starring Izuku, Bakugo, and Todoroki. This poster was printed in the newest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, but some new text was added. The info announced My Hero Academia will return to theaters in Summer 2021.

At this point, there is no hard release date set, but this window makes a lot of sense. It follows the same schedule that the first My Hero Academia movie kept. My Hero Academia: Two Heroes was released in the summer after its anime kicked off in the spring. With season five airing in Spring 2021, it makes sense for this third movie to secure a late-summer release date, so fans have that to look forward to.

If you want to catch up on the anime in time for season five and this film, there are plenty of ways to do so. Retailers online and in-store carry My Hero Academia around the country, but that's not all. Sites like Funimation and Crunchyroll stream the complete seasons, and both My Hero Academia films are available on digital to rent or own.

How hyped are you for this next movie? What would you like to see Izuku get up to in this new story...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.