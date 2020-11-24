My Hero Academia Teases New Costumes for Izuku, Bakugo, and Todoroki

✖

My Hero Academia has come a long way since it it went live, and fans can see that easily thanks to its leads. Izuku is almost unrecognizable from his middle school self, and he has grown greatly with heroes like Bakugo Katsuki and Todoroki Shoto. And thanks to a mysterious movie teaser, fans can get a look at the trio's next iteration by way of some new costumes.

After all, hero costumes are an important part of of the gig, and a new one says a lot about a lead's character development. In the past, Izuku has been given a few costume changes, but this new shift is the biggest one yet for all of the trio members

As you can see above, the movie tease brought some new costumes to fans this week. Three posters were released online by various My Hero Academia pages, and they combine to share a mysterious tagline. As for the combined poster, it shows Izuku and Company as they don some fancy tactical gear.

Izuku is in the middle as he wears some thick black tactical gear that is lined with green panels. His gloves seem to have gotten a technical upgrade, and his suit also redesigns the metal cowl that Izuku wears to cover his neck and lower face.

To the left, My Hero Academia fans can find Bakugo looking as surly as ever, and he is rocking a black tactical suit with orange panels. His suit features a high collar just like his usual costume, but the biggest difference in this outfit comes with his grenade gauntlets. The items are made much slimmer in this get-up.

Finally, Todoroki can be seen to the poster's right. The boy is wearing a similar black tactical suit with silver paneling. A massive collar was added to this look that clovers his heck, and fans can see the outfit has a panel on one arm with the initials WHA. Fans have latched on to this intriguing detail as its acronym is unfamiliar, so theories are running rampant about how the WHA ties into these new costumes.

