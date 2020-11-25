My Hero Academia: What is the WHA?

✖

My Hero Academia fans know a ton about hero society and its inner-workings, but that knowledge only extends to Japan. The series has made it clear that heroes operate around the world, and each nation has its own take on pro heroes. From licensing to teaching and beyond, the profession is different everywhere, and fans are thinking My Hero Academia is about to explore those global measures in an upcoming project.

To backpedal a moment, the speculation began after My Hero Academia put forth a special gift for fans. The franchise released three posters this week which combine to make a full teaser. It seems the promo hints at an upcoming movie, and the poster includes some interesting details. For one, Izuku is shown at the center rocking a new outfit with Shoto and Bakugo similarly dressed. And if you look at Todoroki, you will see he has an emblem on his arm that reads WHA.

As you can imagine, a lot of focus has been put on the emblem found on these new suits. Each hero is wearing one, and they all read WHA. The acronym isn't known to fans just yet, but many believe they have narrowed down its true meaning.

The first theory suggests WHA stands for World Hero Association. Fans believe this organization may be the global force that ties heroes in Japan to those around the world. Our heroes could be donning these WHA-sanctioned outfits because they are doing a mission ordered by the body, so fans are hyped for that possible story.

The other suggestion is what WHA stands for World Hero Academia. Fans expect this organization to be one that connects hero students at UA Academy with others around the world. This would introduce Izuku to some all new competition, and there is a chance some foreign villains would crash the WHA party should All For One hear about it.

So, what do you think WHA stands for? Do you think we may meet some foreign heroes in this My Hero Academia project?