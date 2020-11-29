My Hero Academia Creator Shares Statement on Third Movie

✖

My Hero Academia has had fans on edge for days now, but the franchise is putting them out of their misery with an awaited answer. After a whole lot of speculation, the series has confirmed it will bring forward a third movie next year. The announcement has given fans the chance to celebrate ahead of the winter holiday, and it seems creator Kohei Horikoshi has something to say to his fans as well.

Recently, a statement from Horikoshi was made public after My Hero Academia confirmed its movie plans in Weekly Shonen Jump. The magazine went live with a new issue today announcing the news, and it was there Horikoshi said a third movie only happened because of the fans.

(Photo: Bones)

"The third My Hero Academia is a go! Thank you so much for continuously cheering on Deku and the others! I know that I made a comment when the second movie was announced that went something like, 'I guess there won't be anymore movies after this,' but well - there is now! So many people have supported us," the statement reads (via Aitaikimochi).

"I don't even know which direction to sleep in anymore, so I guess I just have to sleep upside down."

Clearly, Horikoshi is blown away by all the support My Hero Academia has received and continues to bring in. The manga is known to trend globally with each new release, and its fifth season is a must-watch for 2021. The arrival of a new movie will only sweeten the franchise's reputation, and fans are plenty eager to learn what the big movie will even be about. So far, the only thing fans know about the film is that it will feature Izuku, Bakugo, and Todoroki. The trio were featured on the movie's teaser poster which surfaced last week, and the promo referred to the gang as the Three Musketeers.

