My Hero Academia Movie Tease Sparks Theories of a World Hero Alliance

My Hero Academia mysterious movie tease has sparked some major theories about a potential "World Hero Alliance." The official Twitter account for My Hero Academia's manga, anime, and movie releases surprised fans recently when they debuted a trio of mysterious posters that came together to form a complete visual teasing the next big film in the franchise. Not only did it have fans questioning what kind of new project this would be, but the visuals themselves offer all sorts of mystery as to what we can expect from the next film. It just might go worldwide.

The mysterious teaser posters stirred up a ton of fan theories not only for its mystery tag, "He will meet 'The Three Musketeers'," but for the new outfits that Katsuki Bakugo, Izuku Midoriya, and Shoto Todoroki were sporting. These slick black uniforms were interesting enough on their own, but each of them is sporting a "WHA" emblem. What could this "WHA" stand for? As many fans have started theorizing, this may be setting up a "World Hero Alliance."

The new uniforms Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki are sporting have sparked all kinds of theories about how the trio might be working underground as heroes for this upcoming battle. If this new film is set within the events of the series, it's entirely possible that it will take place after the current battle between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front now reaching its climax in the manga. This climax has dealt a major blow to society's perspective on heroes, and teases that a status quo shift is coming next.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

It's such a massive blow to heroes in Japan, that it could be entirely possible that the rest of the world's heroes take notice. The franchise's side projects have dealt with heroes in other countries before, but maybe the world's heroes band together and form this alliance or association. But there are still tons of questions needing to be answered that we'll likely get the answer for soon!

My Hero Academia will be one of the many franchises showcasing its projects during Shueisha's upcoming Jump Festa 2021 event next month, and it's here that we'll most likely get a fuller tease for this next movie project.