My Hero Academia Drums Up Excitement with New Movie Tease
My Hero Academia is one of the hottest series on TV these days, and it has helped bring anime to a new audience of fans. Its superhero story and all-star characters have made its an irresistible hit. With a fifth season on the way, all eyes on are the story's future, and a new trio of posters has fans freaking out over the possibility of a new movie.
If you need to catch up on the conversation, the whole poster ordeal went down late last night. It was there fans began geeking out after three official accounts for My Hero Academia shared posters. The three images were dedicated to Bakugo, Izuku, and Todoroki as you can see below. And when you put them together, you got a teaser.
The tease in question says, "He will meet the Three Musketeers", and fans have been buzzing ever since. As since five has already put forth a trailer and poster, fans are convinced this new teaser has nothing to do with the TV series. Instead, they are certain the posters are hinting towards a movie, and that has fans all riled up. And given the anime's track record, we're pretty sure Jump Festa will give an official announcement on the project.
For now, you can check out how fans are reacting to the teaser in the slides below. Most fans are hyped for the mystery project, and they are loving the new costumes given to Izuku and Company.
What do you make of these mysterious posters? What kind of movie could they be teasing...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
So the first My Hero academia movie focused on Deku. The second focused on him and Bakugo, and the third is gonna add Todoroki to the mix.
That's actually funny.— Kuzu@Social Distancing (@BlackYakuzu94) November 23, 2020
THEY ARE GOING TO MAKE A 3RD MY HERO ACADEMIA MOVIE OMG!! I AM SO EXCITED!💚💣🔥❄ pic.twitter.com/wOSvVUhbIv— 🇵🇭Riolu & Yuuki💙💜 (@c_brucal) November 23, 2020
I come home from writing exam just to find out about possible new My Hero Academia movie?!?!?!— STOP GENDER BASED VIOLENCE! (@RobynHo72194736) November 23, 2020
Gurl-🧍🏽♀️🧎🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/5TpQGEVl2e
HOLY CRAP!! #MyHeroAcademia is getting a 3rd movie!! After seeing Heroes Rising, I'm only wondering how this one will top the previous! But I'm hyped!! ✊😁 pic.twitter.com/uRWfXOGH30— Just a lowly reviewer BLM #GenoForSmash (@Ya_Boi_Antonio) November 23, 2020
When you hear rumours going around saying that they are going to make another My Hero Academia movie.... pic.twitter.com/aQwet0MfIe— Lord Billious (M33BR 21) (@BigReposti) November 23, 2020
THERE'S GONNA BE A 3RD MY HERO MOVIE? AFTER HORIKOSHI SAID THE 2ND ONE WOULD BE THE LAST???????
THIS F-CKING VISUAL I--
IM SO BLOWN AWAY RIGHT NOW I DON'T KNOW WHAT TO SAY
THREE MUSKETEERS
HORIKOSHI SAID ALL FOR ONE ONE FOR ALL WASNT A REFERENCE I JUST
IS HENovember 23, 2020
YO ARE THEY MAKING A 3RD MY HERO ACADEMIA MOVIE?! pic.twitter.com/cmdYFBRADW— Johnny 🔥 (@JohnnyLockson) November 23, 2020
God i hope to god that the My Hero Academia movie 3 is gonna be an espionage, covert operation, vigilante, disavowed, mission impossible thing where Deku and the gang have to overthrow a secret organization or corrupt government official using careful planning. give me this kohei pic.twitter.com/gfgxo8atH9— my hero academia brain rot onli (@grassbeatart) November 23, 2020