My Hero Academia Drums Up Excitement with New Movie Tease

My Hero Academia is one of the hottest series on TV these days, and it has helped bring anime to a new audience of fans. Its superhero story and all-star characters have made its an irresistible hit. With a fifth season on the way, all eyes on are the story's future, and a new trio of posters has fans freaking out over the possibility of a new movie.

If you need to catch up on the conversation, the whole poster ordeal went down late last night. It was there fans began geeking out after three official accounts for My Hero Academia shared posters. The three images were dedicated to Bakugo, Izuku, and Todoroki as you can see below. And when you put them together, you got a teaser.

(Photo: Bones)

The tease in question says, "He will meet the Three Musketeers", and fans have been buzzing ever since. As since five has already put forth a trailer and poster, fans are convinced this new teaser has nothing to do with the TV series. Instead, they are certain the posters are hinting towards a movie, and that has fans all riled up. And given the anime's track record, we're pretty sure Jump Festa will give an official announcement on the project.

For now, you can check out how fans are reacting to the teaser in the slides below. Most fans are hyped for the mystery project, and they are loving the new costumes given to Izuku and Company. And if any more My Hero Academia teasers are dropped ahead of Jump Festa, you can be sure we'll have all the coverage here on ComicBook.com!

What do you make of these mysterious posters? What kind of movie could they be teasing...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.