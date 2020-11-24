My Hero Academia Movie Posters Spark One For All Theories

✖

My Hero Academia's mysterious teaser posters have sparked some major One For All theories about the next movie! The official Twitter accounts for My Hero Academia's manga, anime, and movie sent fans into a whirlwind when they released a series of mysterious teasers that fans had to piece together. Not only did the teases unveil a trio of mysterious posters featuring Katsuki Bakugo, Izuku Midoriya, and Shoto Todoroki, but when piecing all of the teases together it spelled out the phrase, "He will meet 'The Three Musketeers.;" With this being the first time the franchise mentioned the classic story, this could be a big moment.

Admittedly My Hero Academia has yet to confirm whether or not this will be the next film in the franchise, but all signs point to it being a new film adventure. Not only does its new motif highlight the fact that it would be the third film in the franchise, the addition of Shoto Todoroki to the mix has sparked some major One For All theories considering what happened during the events of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.

Okay, the “One For All” and “All For One” meaning just got clearer lol... THE THREE MUSKETEERS??? 👀 pic.twitter.com/6mYkboi5WN — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) November 23, 2020

Series creator Kohei Horikoshi has never quite confirmed the connection himself, but "One For All" and "All For One" seem inspired by the famous "All for one, and one for all" phrase from Alexandre Dumas' classic novel, The Three Musketeers. With the franchise now acknowledging this connection for the first time, it could mean that this new film will be dealing with All For One or One For All directly. With the mysterious "He" meeting this trio, it could be setting up for a major battle.

Making matters more exciting is the fact that Todoroki is in the mix this time. With Bakugo getting One For All's power temporarily at the end of Heroes Rising, maybe Todoroki will get a chance too if the third film decides to go that route. But there are still many details needing to be revealed such as whether or not this is a film project, when it takes place within the series' canon, whether it canonical, and more!

But what do you think? Curious to see whether or not Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki will be dealing with All For One or investigating One For All in some capacity? What are you hoping to see in the new movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!