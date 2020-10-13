My Hero Academia Explores Nana and All For One's Reunion

✖

My Hero Academia has reached an unexpected new level as the fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki has forced their respective One For All quirks to coalesce and clash to the point that there was an unexpected reunion between Nana Shimura and All For One. With Deku completely diving into his rage as the fight with Shigaraki grew more intense over the last couple of chapters, both he and Shigaraki have reached new levels of mastery with their respective inherited quirks. But this also means that each of their previous users have made an appearance all at the same time.

When we last saw Deku completely charging at Shigaraki in the previous chapter, he suddenly found himself in the One For All space when All For One suddenly "emerged" from Shigaraki and tried to take the quirk away from Deku. But in this space, Nana Shimura appeared and confronted All For One once more.

Noting that not even her death (at the hands of All For One, no less) could keep her from meeting the villain once more, Nana remains stern in the face of her former foe. All For One tries to berate her in front of Shigaraki, and reveals that because he's attempting a transplant of power that all of these users are gathering in one place.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Shigaraki tells Shimura that he hates her, and his and All For One's combined rage almost destroys the One For All space entirely. But here Shimura and the first user of One For All keep this from happening and vow to help Deku get used to his power so that he can eventually take down All For One for good.

What's most interesting about all of this, however, is the fact that Nana Shimura's consciousness continues to exist within this new space. It's not that a memory of her resides in the power, but like the previous users we have already seen, Nana is making a conscious effort to come out and confront Shigaraki.

This is most likely because Deku has unlocked her quirk within One For All (and thus has improved his mastery), so now the potential to see all of the former users unite together in the future inside of this space with Deku is certainly an exciting prospect for the future of the series. But what do you think?

What did you think of the reunion between Nana Shimura and All For One? Curious to see how much the users are aware of as they reside within Deku? Hoping to see all of the users banding together someday?