My Hero Academia Announces NBA Partnership

The world of sports and anime are finding themselves intertwined as the latter becomes more popular with each passing year. In recent years, we have seen professional athletes share their love for series including, but not limited to, One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, and countless others. Now, an official partnership featuring My Hero Academia and the National Basketball Association has been confirmed in Japan, bringing together one of the premiere sports leagues and the world of UA Academy in a new capacity.

While we haven't witnessed the students of Class 1-A playing against one another in a basketball scrimmage, we have witnessed the UA Academy residents playing against one another in baseball. "Hero League Baseball" saw two of the biggest heroes in Hero Society assembling their own teams to face one another in a friendly game. With the series focusing on the final arc in its manga and preparing for season 7 with its anime adaptation, Class 1-A might not have enough time to hit the courts but that isn't stopping this amazing partnership from being forged. My Hero Academia has become a major part of the shonen scene in recent years and before the grand finale from creator Kohei Horikoshi, there might be more partnerships to come.

My Hero Academia x NBA

Few details have been revealed when it comes to the My Hero Academia/NBA union, but the partnership was announced in Japan via a new publication. The blurb mentions exclusive fashion that will be featured to celebrate the fusing of worlds so it will be interesting to see which heroes, or villains, are featured in the upcoming union. The partnership also includes "Hyperfly", a fashion retailer that are no strangers to the anime world, having created Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto attire recently.

While Horikoshi has yet to confirm how many more chapters My Hero Academia's manga has before it comes to a close, several big battles have already ended. Recently, the fight against Dabi has seemingly reached its conclusion, though the major battle featuring Deku and Shigaraki rages on. With the anime adaptation continuing to follow the source material, it will be interesting to see if this upcoming season, or season 8, will be its last.

What has been your favorite sports anime to date? Which My Hero Academia student would be best suited for the basketball court? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.