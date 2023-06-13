My Hero Academia Is One of the Internet's Most Cosplayed IPs

When it comes to cosplay, there are no rules. From casual looks to bespoke masterpieces, you can do as little or as much as you want when cosplaying your favorite characters. The hobby has only grown in recent years as geek culture has gone from niche to mainstream. And after digging through Instagram data, a new report is live suggesting My Hero Academia is one of social media's most cosplayed IPs.

And no, it isn't because of All Might. It turns out a few characters from My Hero Academia ranked on this Instagram list, and they have turned the anime into a community favorite.

According to Hearts Land, the report aggregated 150 characters from pop culture that topped online search databases. Those characters were then plugged into Instagram, and the data was analyzed to see which of the icons had the most cosplay entries. These posts were found using a variety of hashtags, and the results put Deku at the top for anime.

In fifth place, Deku ranked high on the list thanks to his number of combined cosplay hashtags. The top ten list also included one of Izuku Midoriya's friends. Shoto Todoroki came in at tenth place, so Class 1-A is really representing within the cosplay community.

As for the entire list, Harley Quinn came in first place with Spider-Man, Batman, and the Joker filling in after. Wonder Woman and Poison Ivy also ranked in the top ten to hype DC Comics. Deadpool brought in another win for Marvel. And in seventh place, D.Va of Overwatch pulled a win for gamers.

Obviously, all of these cosplay picks are well-known, and it is wild to see characters like Deku ranked above Wonder Woman. It goes to show just how popular My Hero Academia has become since its launch. With a hit anime under its belt, My Hero Academia commands as much respect in the anime community as Naruto does. So whether you like it or not, Deku was bound to show up somewhere on this cosplay report.

If you need to catch up with My Hero Academia, you can binge the anime's six seasons on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. Right now, the My Hero Academia manga is in its final act thanks to creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can find the series on the Shonen Jump app along with Manga Plus.

What do you think about this latest cosplay report? Did you expect My Hero Academia to rank this high...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.