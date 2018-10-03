‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Raise Complaints Over One Hero’s Busty Debut

My Hero Academia‘s Season Three finale fully introduced fans to “The Big Three”, aka the top three students at U.A. High School. The main focus of the episode was no doubt learning of the power and prowess of Mirio Togata, U.A.’s top student, but fans have also had some major concerns about how My Hero Academia‘s anime series has chosen to depict a different member of The Big Three, Nejire Hado.

As you will see below, My Hero Academia fans are feeling some kind of way about the liberties in “anatomical enhancement” that the anime has made with Nejire’s character design. Anyone who read the manga knows that Nejire wasn’t drawn by series creator Kohei Horikoshi to be the sexpot that the anime makes her out to be. Not only is Nejire drawn with a much bigger bosom in the show, the anime actually gives some perverted indulgence to the alteration, courtesy of Minoru Mineta, who is shown clearly leering at Nejire’s big chest.

Unfortunately, My Hero Academia couldn’t have picked a worse week to start exploiting a female character — especially the only female character amongst the Big Three. Not surprisingly, there’s been some backlash.

#NotMyNejire

Studio Bones is getting called out for making the change — as well it should.

Okay, we gotta have a talk here Studio Bones…. pic.twitter.com/WQxHn7bZsA — Spooky Lemy ??? (@OnelnLemillion) September 30, 2018



Just to clarify, I’m not mad at Bones or anything. I’m just sharing this cause I think it’s kinda funny, albeit sort of weird and perplexing. — Spooky Lemy ??? (@OnelnLemillion) September 30, 2018



It’s All About Ratio

Did the breasts get bigger? Or did the waist get smaller? Stare hard, and long, and decide for yourself!

i don’t think they increased the Tiddie size that much but they made her a skinny and so it looks huge — sugar mama nut rag | tddk ? (@gvntlecrime) October 1, 2018



The Male Perspective

It didn’t take long for male fans to say something dumb…

They improved her — . (@Maniklite) September 30, 2018



Stop. — Spooky Lemy ??? (@OnelnLemillion) September 30, 2018

Nothing to See Here…

Some fans don’t see the problem with this kind of change — just a little anime fun, I guess?

Just another reason to complain — 匚卂乃ㄖㄖ丂乇-乇ᗪ (@LeeDryw) September 30, 2018

“Artistic License”

Apparently, this sort of “artistic license” is nothing new from Studios Bones.

Studio Bone(r)s — Saow (@SaowAlternate) September 30, 2018

Male Enchancement

Don’t worry, those who like boys also got a giddy little thrill from the changes to Mirio Togata’s physique!

Don’t forget Mirio who got a way bigger biceps and looks overall more buffed pic.twitter.com/3RBBgYvJ2x — Chris (@bonobochris) October 1, 2018

If You Can’t Love Me at My Bustiest…

Some fans just want to love Nejire in whatever form they get her!

Both are good cause she’s wholesome ? — life can be gooood (@the_mosayat) September 30, 2018

Gender (Waist) Lines

It seems this practice is widespread across My Hero Academia‘s female characters. And why?

It’s like how they made the girls really slim in the anime compared to the manga, just some really weird changes — Caminari ? (@GingerBeard2258) September 30, 2018

Anime vs. Manga

Typically, most hardcore fans think that manga is a much better format than anime. But not today.

The ONE TIME Anime > Manga — Celri The Arrogant (@Celri4) October 1, 2018

Because… Anime

This tweet pretty much sums it all up, no?

Because anime young lad — Evan (@EvanGingerGuy) September 30, 2018



My Hero Academia Season Three is now over, but Season Four has already been confirmed, so no worries!

What did you think of the anime version of Nejire Hado? Let us know in the comments!