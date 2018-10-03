Anime

‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Raise Complaints Over One Hero’s Busty Debut

My Hero Academia’s Season Three finale fully introduced fans to ‘The Big Three’, aka the top three […]

By

My Hero Academia‘s Season Three finale fully introduced fans to “The Big Three”, aka the top three students at U.A. High School. The main focus of the episode was no doubt learning of the power and prowess of Mirio Togata, U.A.’s top student, but fans have also had some major concerns about how My Hero Academia‘s anime series has chosen to depict a different member of The Big Three, Nejire Hado.

As you will see below, My Hero Academia fans are feeling some kind of way about the liberties in “anatomical enhancement” that the anime has made with Nejire’s character design. Anyone who read the manga knows that Nejire wasn’t drawn by series creator Kohei Horikoshi to be the sexpot that the anime makes her out to be. Not only is Nejire drawn with a much bigger bosom in the show, the anime actually gives some perverted indulgence to the alteration, courtesy of Minoru Mineta, who is shown clearly leering at Nejire’s big chest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, My Hero Academia couldn’t have picked a worse week to start exploiting a female character — especially the only female character amongst the Big Three. Not surprisingly, there’s been some backlash.

#NotMyNejire

Studio Bones is getting called out for making the change — as well it should.

It’s All About Ratio

Did the breasts get bigger? Or did the waist get smaller? Stare hard, and long, and decide for yourself! 

The Male Perspective

It didn’t take long for male fans to say something dumb… 

Nothing to See Here…

Some fans don’t see the problem with this kind of change — just a little anime fun, I guess? 

“Artistic License”

Apparently, this sort of “artistic license” is nothing new from Studios Bones. 

Male Enchancement

Don’t worry, those who like boys also got a giddy little thrill from the changes to Mirio Togata’s physique!

If You Can’t Love Me at My Bustiest…

Some fans just want to love Nejire in whatever form they get her!

Gender (Waist) Lines

It seems this practice is widespread across My Hero Academia‘s female characters. And why?

Anime vs. Manga

Typically, most hardcore fans think that manga is a much better format than anime. But not today. 

Because… Anime

This tweet pretty much sums it all up, no? 

****

My Hero Academia Season Three is now over, but Season Four has already been confirmed, so no worries! 

What did you think of the anime version of Nejire Hado? Let us know in the comments!

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts