My Hero Academia Fans are Loving Nejire Hado’s Festival Look

My Hero Academia‘s Cultural Festival arc is nearing its final act, and the various classes of U.A. Academy have begun preparing in full for the event to come. With the young Eri leaving the hospital for the first time and venturing into U.A. before the event begins later, Izuku Midoriya and Mirio Togata end up taking her on a tour of the school grounds in order to get her better acclimated with large crowds and unfamiliar sights. But one sight ends up being both familiar and unfamiliar as the three of them come across Nejire Hado as she’s prepping for a beauty contest.

It’s revealed that one of the events during the festival is a beauty contest in which Nejire Hado came in second last year to one of the Support Course students. She’s getting ready for the contest and the episode revealed her outfit for the occasion. Not only did it grab the attention of Eri (who’s in awe of her serene look) but it grabbed the attention of Izuku Midoriya as well. He can’t quite divert his eyes away from here!

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s very much the same situation for fans as they have fallen in love with Nejire‘s new look for the festival, and can’t wait to see it in action for the full contest later. Read on to see what fans are saying about Nejire’s new look and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

“The Only Thing I Will Be Talking About Constantly”

Get ready…



Cuz Nejire is gonna be the ONLY THING i will be talking about constantly this week 💙🌀 pic.twitter.com/9JpcFLho1x — Shiz-Chan 💝 (@TheVibingShizzy) February 29, 2020

That Smile Though

Just a smiling nejire pic.twitter.com/5oi2udm2cV — rubber girl (@yonko_luffytaro) February 29, 2020

What’re You Looking at Deku?

THE WAY HE GOES “bRbrrbroobrr” IM CRYINGGG pic.twitter.com/bBGlD7gNsZ — ♡ᴀɪᴍᴇᴇ saw heroes rising! (@todorokisoba__) February 29, 2020

Thank You Nejire

thank you to this Nejire Hado pic.twitter.com/SIL20PQOjv — #1 Inosuke Fan (@sournlemon) February 29, 2020

Anime vs. Manga

Nejire in her Beauty Pageant outfit, anime versus manga!✨ pic.twitter.com/3wPjYKbWJE — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) February 28, 2020

Seconded

Izuku thinks Nejire is so beautiful that she should’ve won the beauty pageant last year

I come to agree pic.twitter.com/o2p4Fwq9fG — CrimsonBunny (@CrimsonMsg) February 29, 2020

“Every Time I See Nejire I Fall More in Love”

Every time I see nejire I fall more in love. Why is she so gorgeous haaaaaaaaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/Fk6j0uYJbY — Randall? (@mobjello) February 29, 2020

Best Waifu?

Nejire Hado es la mejor waifu de Boku no Hero… FIGHT ME pic.twitter.com/MrFYKxrKyg — DSimphony (@DSimphony) February 29, 2020

Real Nejire Appreciation Hours