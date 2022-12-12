It looks like Netflix has found its newest anime adaptation! As work wraps on One Piece, a new report has confirmed the streaming service is ready to turn its attention to My Hero Academia. Legendary Entertainment has confirmed it will be bringing its live-action adaptation of the series to Netflix, and the movie has found its writer and director to boot!

The announcement reveals My Hero Academia has been optioned by Netflix, and Joby Harold will pen the movie's screenplay. Fans will know the writer best for their work on Disney's Obi-Wan Kenobi as well as Army of the Dead at Netflix. When it comes to the director, My Hero Academia will mark Shinsuke Satoshi English-language debut.

Izuku Comes to Hollywood

At this point, no casting has been announced for the live-action project. There is also no word on what the Hollywood adaptation will cover. Right now, My Hero Academia is in its sixth season, and creator Kohei Horikoshi is working on the manga's final act.

Of course, this is not Netflix's first foray into anime, but My Hero Academia will be the first one done with Legendary Entertainment. Previously, Netflix has done live-action adaptations of Death Note and Cowboy Bebop with Hollywood heavyweights. In Japan, other adaptations have been done such as Mob Psycho 100, but now it is My Hero Academia's turn to take the spotlight.

As for Netflix's next anime project, well – all eyes are on One Piece. The streaming service will home the legendary anime's live-action adaptation when it launches. Filming has mostly wrapped on the production as actors were brought to set in South Africa. At this time, no release window has been given for the Netflix series, but One Piece's success will surely make or break My Hero Academia's hopes with fans.

