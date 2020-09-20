My Hero Academia Honors Newest Chapter with Adorable Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia just released a new chapter over the weekend, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi shared an adorable new chapter to celebrate. Without getting into too much detail for fans who might not be completely up to date with the manga, the heroes and villains are currently in the middle of one of the biggest conflicts of the series yet. With Deku pushing his limits further than ever before, he's had to train more than ever before with more evolved techniques than ever. It's led to an interesting make up for his team mates as well.

Because while Deku has spent the majority of the series training in some way, the more his abilities evolve the more he's reaching out to surprising new allies to help him figure out how to better handle his body with higher levels of One For All output. And the latest team is one that Horikoshi showed more love to with his recent sketch.

Sharing the sketch to Twitter, Horikoshi shared an adorable new look at Deku's newest training team with Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, Tsuyu Asui, and Hanta Sero. Hilariously, this leads to a new kind of hairdo from Deku as he takes on several of Bakugo's explosions to his face directly. Check it out:

For fans who want to see more of the anime in action, My Hero Academia confirmed that Season 5 is currently in the works. Unfortunately there is no confirmed release window or date for the new season as of this writing. While there have been updates since the new season was announced, there is no telling how much the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on productions like this one. But maybe we'll get an update later this year?

Are you all up to date with My Hero Academia's newest chapter? What do you think of this unique training team set up for Deku? What kind of team up would you want to see in the series' future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!