My Hero Academia Shows Off the Fruits of Izuku’s Training

My Hero Academia has Midoriya and company in a tight spot in both the anime and the manga! With the heroes attempting to stop Overhaul and his Yakuza in the anime, Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto are attempting to put a stop to a villainous foe that has his sights set at the current number one hero, the flame based hero of Endeavor. As Endeavor has been attempting to train the trio in preparation for the assault against the Paranormal Liberation Front, the results of his work have clearly shown themselves with Midoriya’s recent exploits!

With the insane antagonist of Ending kidnapping Endeavor’s son, Natsu, and demanding that the number one hero end the villain’s own life, the three students working in his agency have to move fast to save the civilians caught up in the scuffle. With Bakugo and Shoto blasting off using their explosive abilities, Midoriya begins to think on the best way for him to do the same. Using a combination of his One For All Quirk and its numerous powers, Izuku saves numerous citizens by roping flying cars down with his energy bonds while simultaneously flying through the air.

It’s clear that Midoriya’s quirk is continuing to grow and expand, along with his ability to act on his feet in the middle of dire situations. While Izuku is saving these people, Bakugo can’t help but be taken aback by the progress that the inheritor of All Might’s quirk continues to make. One of the main takeaways that Midoriya has is being able to essentially “multi-task”, a strategy that Bakugo could definitely focus on moving forward into the future.

With the assault on the Paranormal Liberation Front, which is the combination of the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, Midoriya will need to grow even stronger if the heroes hope to win the day that will eventually come.

What did you think of the results of Midoriya’s training under Endeavor? How much stronger do you think Izuku will become? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.