Olympic Athlete Commissions My Hero Academia Avatar Ahead of Event

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are in full swing, and while the legendary event taking place this year are having many anime fans thinking of the motion picture Akira, which has a number of coincidences with the games this time around, one athlete has decided to turn themselves into a character from My Hero Academia. With a fan artist posting the avatar of the athlete on social media, it's clear that the world of anime continues to appear in a number of venues around the world and the 2021 Summer Olympics are no exception.

This year's Olympics have gone through a large number of controversies, with many of them related to the coronavirus pandemic that remains a problem for countries around the world. With many citizens of Japan believing that the games should have been canceled in order to protect citizens and participants in the Olympics themselves from the virus, the Tokyo Summer Games continued regardless. While the opening ceremony diving into the past of the country and integrating anime, manga, and video game Easter Eggs into the proceedings, it's clear that the medium of anime has a big role to play in the latest Olympic ceremonies and it's no surprise that a number of athletes themselves are in love with anime.

Reddit Artist Miconomicon shared this amazing crossover art that re-imagines one of the Olympic athletes, Marquis Dendy, as a hero in the world of UA Academy, with a Quirk that is known as Impact Soles which allows the new hero to "store kinetic energy and release it" in the soles of their feet:

Currently, the fifth season of My Hero Academia is set to leave the world of heroes behind for a little bit, focusing instead on the upcoming battle between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, with the outcome of this war set to have big ramifications on the Shonen world created by Kohei Horikoshi. However, we still have some episodes in the Endeavor Agency Arc, which sees the Three Musketeers of Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki attempting to learn from the current number one hero in Endeavor. Needless to say, there are plenty of big surprises for Shonen fans when it comes to the adventures of UA Academy.

What do you think of this amazing fusion between the Olympics and My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.