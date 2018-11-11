‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Time to Pick Some Names’

My Hero Academia has finally ended the Sports Festival, and that means it’s time for Class 1-A to begin their internships with the pro heroes who extended offers to them during the festival.

But before those begin, it’s time for the students to pick their names! Read on to find out what was chosen on the last episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami!

Class has resumed after the Sports Festival, and this have relatively returned to normal. Though Midoriya is now being recognized by people on the street who wish him luck in becoming a hero. Midoriya and the others begin a special class in which they’ll pick their hero code names. Since their first-year class is so different, they need to pick hero codenames should they be recruited after the Sports Festival. Todoroki has the most offers in the class, with Bakugo coming in second. Midoriya has zero (most likely due to his injuring himself), though it’s not all bad. They will all get time to spend with pro-heroes. Aizawa says their chosen codename is important as it’s the way they show themselves to the world. Midnight appears to approve their names. Aoyama chooses the name “Can’t Stop Twinkling,” and was approved. Ashido chooses “Alien Queen,” but was rejected. Tsuyu chooses “Rainy Season Hero: Froppy,” Kirishima chooses “Sturdy Hero: Red Riot” in tribute to his idol Crimson Riot. Midoriya’s worried about what to choose now that he’s been training with All Might. He can’t just pick something that riffs off of it. Jiro chooses “Earphone Jack,” Shoji chooses “Tentacole,” Sato chooses “Sugarman,” Sero chooses “Cellophane,” Ojiro chooses “Tailman,” Kaminari chooses “Charge Bolt,” Hagakure chooses “Invisible Girl,” Yaoyorozu chooses “Creati,” Todoroki chooses his own name “Shoto,” Tokoyami chooses “Tsukuyomi,” Mineta chooses “Grape Juice,” Koda chooses “Anima,” and Bakugo is rejected when he chooses “King Explosion Murder.” Uraraka chooses “Uravity,” and that leaves Bakugo, Iida, and Midoriya left to still choose their names. Iida remembers his brother in the hospital telling him that Ingenium is done for. He can’t feel his legs. His brother wants Iida to take the name for him, but Iida can’t do it. So he chooses his own name. Midoriya chooses his name, “Deku.” Although he used to be made fun of for it, he’ll make it a name worth being a hero. Just then, it appears that an offer has come in for Midoriya. The Internships will last for one week, and around 40 agencies around the country taking them on. They’ll want to choose a spot that reflects their hero style. Uraraka chooses an agency that will help her strengthen her battle capabilities. All Might tells Midoriya that he’s gotten an offer, from a hero name Gran Torino, who taught All Might as his homeroom teacher. Not only does he know about One For All, he was the friend of All Might’s predecessor. This has scared him greatly, though says Midoriya should accept the offer to work with him for the week. Iida chooses an internship in Hosu City, which is where his brother was attacked. The Hero Killer, known as Stain, had already killed 17 heroes and injured countless others. Because of this, Iida has been acting distant and odd toward Midoriya and the others as the Internship begins. As the Internship begins, Midoriya offers Iida a chance to talk but Iida has a cold, intense look in his eyes as Midoriya regrets not being able to reach him before more intense days to come. Midoriya reaches the rundown office of Gran Torino, and sees an older man lying in “blood” on the floor who he thinks is dead (before hilariously confirming he’s not).

