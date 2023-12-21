My Hero Academia Promo Previews an Original New Villain

My Hero Academia might follow the story of Deku, Bakugo, and their fellow classmates at UA Academy, but the superhero shonen series is well-known for its villains. The League of Villains has been the biggest threat to Hero Society in Kohei Horikoshi's storyline, but that doesn't mean they are the only antagonists to appear in the series. Surprisingly enough, an attraction for the world of crime fighters is set to introduce a new villain that might be one of the biggest threats to Class 1-A.

Universal Studios Japan has been well-known for creating attractions that recreate several anime franchises. In the past, the theme park has created rides and environments for the likes of Attack on Titan, Hunter x Hunter, Jujutsu Kaisen, Sailor Moon, and many more. One of the wildest attractions was a crossover ride that saw the EVA pilots of Neon Genesis Evangelion taking on Shin Godzilla, a meeting that has yet to be replicated in any anime or live-action film. Beginning on March 1st of next year, Universal Studios' Cool Japan event will create a new attraction so that fans can experience the world of UA Academy in a brand new way.

My Hero Academia's New Theme Park Villain

While few details have been revealed when it comes to the new antagonist who will threaten Deku and company, Universal Studios Japan did give fans a first look at the villain. Seen in the upper right corner of the new promotional poster for "My Hero Academia The 4D", we have yet to learn the villain's background and/or Quirk. With the fourth film of the franchise arriving next summer, perhaps this acts as a first look at the antagonist that will have a role to play on the silver screen.

(Photo: Universal Studios Japan)

2024 is set to be a massive year for UA Academy and not just thanks to Universal Studios Japan. The seventh season will arrive in May of next year, continuing the story of the final saga that will wrap Deku and his friends' story. With the manga continuing to end some of its biggest battles, Kohei Horikoshi could likely end his shonen series in 2024 as well.

Do you want to see My Hero Academia arrive at Universal Studios in North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via My Hero Academia Official Site