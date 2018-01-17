Save Big on ‘My Hero Academia’ Manga and Anime Blu-rays

Whether you’re already a big My Hero Academia fan or a newbie that simply wants to see what the fuss is about, there are deals for you to take advantage of today.

Let’s start with the source material. For a limited time, Amazon is selling the first 10 issues of the manga in digital format for $5 a pop. You can get the physical copies up to and including the Volume 12 pre-order from RightStuf for $6.69 to $7.49 each. Shipping is free from RightStuf for US customers on orders over $49. You can shop the entire manga lineup from RightStuf here.

As for the anime, Funimation announced the My Hero Academia season two part one Blu-ray this past Monday, but you can already pre-order it on RightStuf with a big discount. This includes both the standard and limited edition versions. If you’re curious as to what makes the limited edition version special, here’s the official breakdown of the features:

“My Hero Academia Season 2 Part 1 contains episodes 13.5-25 in a chipboard box that includes a UA tournament headband, UA logo and MHA logo sports pennants, an acrylic All-Might keychain, a 40 page artbook with a tournament guide, and 10 collectible holographic trading cards featuring some of the most popular heroes in training.”

“Special Features: Episode 13.5 – Hero Notebook, Anime Expo 2017: Interview with Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Inside the Episode, Promo Videos, Textless Opening & Closing Songs, and Trailers.”

If you’re new to the anime, RightStuf is also selling the My Hero Academia season one Blu-ray with a massive discount.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

