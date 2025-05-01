Black Clover Has Some Huge Plans For Its 10th Anniversary

Black Clover has returned after another 3 months with two new and exciting chapters that push ever closer to the finale, and it does so in style. While fans are already happy with the exciting developments the recent chapters have made, they are about to be made happier soon, as the series will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with the release of the next issue in the coming months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a preview of the upcoming Summer issue of Jump GIGA, home of Black Clover, the series will receive the cover and lead cover page to celebrate the manga’s 10th anniversary. Furthermore, there will be “luxurious gifts”, as the preview puts it, but what these will be is unknown, but further information will be released in the coming months. There are many possibilities as to what fans will be blessed with for staying with the series for a decade, and all are as exciting as the other.

("This year's Jump GIGA 'Summer' is an EXTRA BIG FEATURE'! Celebrating Black Clover's 10th anniversary! Cover & Lead Color Page + 'more extra additionals coming next issue', stay tuned!") – preview



"I got to play tag at my daughter's kindergarten visitation day, took a nasty… pic.twitter.com/6ztZggMEcJ — Nakimov (@SnV_Nakimov) April 30, 2025

Black Clover Will Finally Celebrate Its Anniversary

This announcement is about three months late, as the series’ actual 10-year anniversary was supposed to be this past February. Fans were very disappointed that the series would receive no sort of celebration or commemoration for such a special occasion, especially given how big Black Clover is. At the time, there was not even a social media post, but it seems there was always something in store for fans that they will be treated to very soon.

There are many possibilities as to what the gifts and fan promotions could be, with the biggest recurring possibility being a popularity poll. The last one was in March 2022, which was the franchise’s sixth one. With the story almost at the end, there is no better time than now to decide the fan favorites. New exclusive merch is also very likely, and it is high time Volume 37 is released, as there is enough content to package it. Others could be an exhibition, art book, and more, but only time will tell what the franchise will surprise fans with.

Studio Pierrot

Will Black Clover’s Anime Ever Return?

An unlikely possibility exists that the anime’s return will be announced, but fans should not place too much hope on this. However, the series will definitely return in the future and could even be in production at the moment. The anime went into hiatus in 2021 with episode 170, and since then, the manga has progressed ahead and is almost over. With abundant content to adapt and a new production method that Studio Pierrot is planning to employ for all their projects, Black Clover‘s anime will return better than ever and hopefully do justice to the action-packed final arc it is heading to.