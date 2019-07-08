My Hero Academia Season 4 Promo Poster Surfaces

My Hero Academia has a few good months left to go before its next season goes live, but the anime is not leaving fans out to dry. In the past week, some lucky fans at Anime Expo were able to get a sneak-peek at season four with a special premiere, but that is not all!

After all, it seems a new promo poster hyping the season is out, and it features some familiar faces.

As you can see below, a new poster of My Hero Academia surfaced in Japan just recently. Fans were quick to share the colorful promo online, and they are geeking out over the poster’s leads.

Of course, Izuku is easy to see in the center of this promo. The optimistic boy looks more determined than ever in this poster, and that should come as no surprise. Izuku did just get his provisional hero’s license, so it makes sense he would want to use it.

To the right of Izuku, fans can find Shoto doing his usual thing. The boy is shown from the side in his usual school uniform, and they are both joined on the other page by Katsuki. The trio act as fan-favorites for viewers all over the world, and this poster takes clear advantage of their popularity. If you are going to get fans hyped for a new season, then you use the assets you have at hand, and these three boys are some of the show’s most valuable pieces.

So far, there are few details out about the fourth season of My Hero Academia, but ComicBook.com did get to check out its premiere at Anime Expo this summer. According to Megan Peters, the premiere “lived up to expectations” with newcomers like Mirio having “an exceptional debut worthy of the wait.”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.