Funimation Announces My Hero Academia Season 4 Same-Day Simuldub

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is gearing up to begin the major wave of new Fall anime releases in just a couple of weeks, and the series is such a major hit that fans have come to love the English dub just as much as the original Japanese language release. This is due to how much work Funimation puts into producing it, and their Simuldub process seems to be getting faster with each new release. It seems that now it’s going to be put to the test once more as Funimation has confirmed My Hero Academia Season 4 will be getting a same day Simuldub release.

Confirming the release of the English dub will be happening alongside the premiere of its original Japanese release on Twitter, Funimation has definitely raised some major hype for the season’s premiere on October 12th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GO BEYOND! We’re excited to announce that My Hero Academia Season 4 will be a SAME-DAY SimulDub! 💥 Who’s ready for October 12?! https://t.co/Q7F5lB0sK7 #PLUSULTR4 pic.twitter.com/xU3AiJDzv7 — Funimation 👊🏼💥 (@FUNimation) September 30, 2019

Funimation’s usual Simuldub process involves an episode’s English dub being available a couple of weeks after its original premiere. My Hero Academia fans might remember Funimation’s experiment with same-day English dub releases with the third season of the series as they were able to keep up with this speedier schedule until the end of the first arc of the season. While there are no details as to how long this same-day schedule will last, fans of the English dub will most undoubtedly be excited to watch their preferred version of the series along with everyone else!

Funimation describes My Hero Academia Season 4 as such, “The villain world teeters on the brink of war now that All For One is out of the picture. Shigaraki of the League of Villains squares off with Overhaul of the yakuza, vying for total control of the shadows. Meanwhile, Deku gets tangled in another dangerous internship as he struggles to keep pace with his upperclassman—Mirio.”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.