My Hero Academia Introduces A Surprise All Might Fanboy

With My Hero Academia Season 4 well underway, Izuku Midoriya has set his sights on the big goal for the season as he attempts to sign up for his first official work study as a licensed hero under All Might’s former sidekick, Sir Nighteye. One of the first tests to get in Nighteye’s good graces was to make him laugh, and the painfully unfunny Midoriya went to the only thing in his repertoire, his All Might impression. This made Nighteye furious, but not for the reason you’d expect. Rather than be angry that Midoriya was copying All Might, he was angry that Midoriya was doing it incorrectly.

Although the cliffhanger from the previous episode seemed to tease that Midoriya was in hot water over the botched impression, he ends up bonding with Nighteye in a different way as All Might’s former sidekick is a surprise super fan like he is.

When Episode 66 begins, Nighteye begins to touch Midoriya’s face in order to highlight the inaccuracies (along with activating his quirk) and belittles Midoriya over the incorrect wrinkles. Citing the fact that All Might’s wrinkles around his eyes in his “normal” face are 0.6 cm long, and were 0.8 long in the Silver Age, Nighteye even noted how bootleg merchandise got this correct.

It’s here that Midoriya notices a special poster for All Might’s 10th Anniversary as a hero hanging on Nighteye’s wall that wasn’t even available for purchase along with wall to wall All Might merchandise. He realizes Nighteye is a superfan as well, and tells him that his impression comes from a pretty unique All Might rescue that wasn’t really the most popular online.

Nighteye’s wall comes slightly down after this, and Midoriya is able to make a different kind of impression. This is emphasized even further when Nighteye challenges him to grab a stamp from his hands, and Midoriya damages the room but keeps all the rare All Might merchandise in tact. But given Nighteye is such a superfan, there’s a mystery why he no longer worked with All Might when fans were first introduced to the pro hero at the beginning of the series.

Future episodes will dig into this even further as it seems like All Might and Sir Nighteye had a big falling out over one pretty ominous prediction.