Demon Slayer Reveals Giyu's Heartbreaking Backstory

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now working its way through the Hashira Training Arc, and the newest episode of Season 4 has finally revealing the heartbreaking backstory behind the Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka! Giyu has been a key part of the Demon Slayer anime since he first made his debut during the first season helping out Tanjiro Kamado, but there's been very little focus on him ever since. But that's all changed with the highly anticipated fourth season of the anime that's finally spending time exploring more of the members of the Hashira before they need to get back to the fight.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc's premiere introduced an interesting wrinkle into things as while the Hashira had each agreed to Kagaya Ubuyashiki's plan to train before the final fights against Muzan Kibutsuji, Giyu was the only one against the idea and refused to take part. With Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 2 revealing that Ubuyashiki actually reached out to Tanjiro for help to try and convince Giyu to take part in the training, Giyu revealed that he has hang ups from the past following Sabito's death.

(Photo: ufotable)

Demon Slayer: Giyu Tomioka's Backstory Explained

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 2 sees Tanjiro reaching out to Giyu, and it's soon explained that Giyu doesn't actually feel like he's the Water Hashira. It's because he doesn't believe he passed the Final Selection Exam. Through a flashback it's revealed that Sabito (one of the spirits who helped Tanjiro train during the first season of the series) saved him during the exam, and it's this guilt over surviving and not managing to kill a single demon that's holding him back in the present.

With Sabito dead, Giyu has been carrying this grief with him the whole time. He feels inferior, and believes that it's why he won't manifest his Demon Slayer mark even with extensive training. Not only that, but he also lost his older sister that sacrificed her life to save his. Both of these deaths weigh heavy on his soul (it's why he wears and outfit paying tribute to both Sabito and his older sister), but Tanjiro convinces him to instead pass on their spirits forward.

It's the push Giyu needs as he decides to take on the training, and we'll soon see whether or not he's become enough of a Water Hashira to survive the fights to come.