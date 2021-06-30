My Hero Academia Brings In New Villain, Servant Of The Stars

✖

The fifth season of My Hero Academia might have brought the UA Academy Civil War to a close with the conclusion of the Joint Training Exercise Arc, but the troubles facing the young heroes of Class 1-A are only just beginning. While major villains like Shigaraki, All For One, Overhaul, and Gentle Criminal might not be directly pestering hero society at the moment, that isn't stopping lower-tier villains from emerging from the darkness to cause havoc, with a new threat being introduced via the sorcerer like villain known as the Servant of the Stars.

The Star Servant might seem somewhat ridiculous at face value, jabbering on about prophecies and his true mission in-hero society, but his Quirk was completely unique and allowed him to cause some serious damage before being taken down by Endeavor and the Three Musketeers of Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki. Seeing the current number one hero as a deadly threat to the world, the Servant of the Stars shares a dire prophecy in which Endeavor's presence is harboring a certain doom and the villain truly believed that his path of destruction was what was best for the world at large, using his Quirk to take control of all the glass around him.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Surprisingly enough, Star Servant was taken down in record time thanks to the sheer strength of Endeavor, still touting his prophecy of doom as he was captured by the authorities. While Endeavor had an easy enough time taking down the glass manipulating fiend, the young heroes of Class 1-A fighting within his work-study were able to take down the henchmen of the villain with a major assist from the number two hero Hawks.

While this new villain took center stage when it came to the latest episode, Hawks delivered a terrifying message to Endeavor that the heroes' problems were only just beginning as the Meta Liberation Army was getting ready to spring their attack on Hero Society. With over one hundred thousand villains at their command and the attack scheduled to arrive in four months, it's clear that both the young heroes of UA Academy and the professional heroes of the world are going to have their hands full.

What did you think of Star Servant's anime debut? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.