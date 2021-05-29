My Hero Academia Fans Are Freaking Out Over The Arrival of Black Whip
My Hero Academia's final battle of the Joint Training Exercise Arc has given fans of the anime one of the biggest revelations of the fifth season so far, as Deku has unlocked a brand new power via the Vestiges of One For All in Black Whip. Made a part of the invincible Quirk by the power wielded by Daigoro Banjo, the fifth user of One For All, the power proved to be too unwieldy for Deku to control, spinning out of control and nearly having Class 1-A lose their battle as a result.
With fans witnessing Black Whip in animation for the first time, both anime and manga fans alike are blown away by Izuku's new power that is now at his disposal but can also be controlled by his own anger. Following the arrival of this new power, All Might, Eraserhead, and Vlad determine that the Joint Training Exercise might need to come to a close, as Deku's insane power might swallow both his friends and enemies alike. Needless to say, fans have been waiting for some time to see more of Deku's powers revealed and this latest episode gave viewers plenty to think about.
What do you think of the arrival of Black Whip? Do you think it was handled as well as it could be? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.
The Day Has Finally Arrived
prevnext
BLACKWHIP IS HERE OMFGGGGG pic.twitter.com/BLufTtalZx— chi 🌱 BLACKWHIP!!!!!!!! (@miodriya) May 29, 2021
Truly Epic
prevnext
I had to pause, get up and scream at this. Helpppp!!
Black whip animated was more epic than I imagined pic.twitter.com/MAtIE1wjpT— Elle Cross | 🧡💚 (@Ellecross0) May 29, 2021
More Black Whip Is On The Way
prevnext
bnha spoilers //
THE PREVIEW AHHHHHHHHHH IM SO HYPED pic.twitter.com/Fg9xLeJluw— chi 🌱 BLACKWHIP!!!!!!!! (@miodriya) May 29, 2021
Digging That Color Scheme
prevnext
black whip's color scheme looks exactly like I hoped it would pic.twitter.com/X6LeM8Say4— . (@Maniklite) May 29, 2021
It's A Love Hate Relationship
prevnext
watching watching— charlie (@zukushou) May 29, 2021
izuku use izuku be
blackwhip!!! in pain pic.twitter.com/QaVfy6goUL
A Lot Of Shaking Going On
prevnext
THE BLACKWHIP IN THE CORNER— 💚Ness💚 IZUOCHA HUG 💖 (@bessie_nessie) May 29, 2021
OCHAKO REACHING OUT TO HIM
SHAKINGGGGGG https://t.co/y97O5kC4Ps
Perfect Handling
prevnext
The close up shots throught this episode were crazy good. Such strong surpervision and the Black Whip reveal couldn't have been handled better. Great episode pic.twitter.com/I18AnZyDqg— ᴋʏᴇʟᴇɪ ᴀɴᴅᴇʀsᴏɴ✨ (@Kzager_52) May 29, 2021
Channeling Venom?
prevnext
So the colour scheme of Black Whip & the receding of the quirk back into the top of Deku's forearm were Def not a coincidence. I love Horikoshi Bro. 🙌🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/25K23DeDBO— 25th Ryōmen D. Sukuna - Mr Nagant. (@ShadzMangaOnly) May 29, 2021
Heartbreaking
prevnext
deku tearing up because of blackwhip is so 💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/oELEvUuiKq— 🖤 (@fountaindeku) May 29, 2021
Surprise And Alarm
prev
Me FINALLY watching blackwhip get animated for the first time: pic.twitter.com/9hEW98JsqF— TheWordHuntress (@HuntressWord) May 29, 2021