My Hero Academia Fans Are Freaking Out Over The Arrival of Black Whip

My Hero Academia's final battle of the Joint Training Exercise Arc has given fans of the anime one of the biggest revelations of the fifth season so far, as Deku has unlocked a brand new power via the Vestiges of One For All in Black Whip. Made a part of the invincible Quirk by the power wielded by Daigoro Banjo, the fifth user of One For All, the power proved to be too unwieldy for Deku to control, spinning out of control and nearly having Class 1-A lose their battle as a result.

With fans witnessing Black Whip in animation for the first time, both anime and manga fans alike are blown away by Izuku's new power that is now at his disposal but can also be controlled by his own anger. Following the arrival of this new power, All Might, Eraserhead, and Vlad determine that the Joint Training Exercise might need to come to a close, as Deku's insane power might swallow both his friends and enemies alike. Needless to say, fans have been waiting for some time to see more of Deku's powers revealed and this latest episode gave viewers plenty to think about.

What do you think of the arrival of Black Whip? Do you think it was handled as well as it could be? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.