My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Season 5's Monoma Battle With New Sketch

My Hero Academia's creator celebrated Monoma Naito's big battle with Season 5's newest episode with a new sketch! The fifth season of the series continues making its way through the Joint Training arc, and the newest episode in particular is a pivotal point of the arc that brings it to its big climax. Setting all of this in motion is the final battle of the exercise between the two classes as Izuku Midoriya leads his Class 1-A group while Monoma Naito leads his Class 1-B group. It's a big battle for a number of reasons.

We have yet to see much of Monoma in action in the anime so far, and Episode 98 is the first real time we get to see him in his full hero glory much like the rest of the fights against Class 1-B that we have seen thus far. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi celebrated this pivotal point in the anime with a hilarious sketch showing Izuku's group's reaction to some of Monoma's grandiose and wacky posing. Check it out below:

Episode 98 of the series shakes things up for the Joint Training arc as it returns to some of the major teases that had been made at the beginning of the season. Izuku has been sitting idly following his strange visit into One For All's inner power, and he learned about its origins and saw a vision of All For One bestowing the power to his brother. He also got a look at the other vestiges in the power.

Just as teased with the cliffhanger of the previous episode as Mina Ashido and the others were worried about Izuku's quirk acting up, Izuku's One For All indeed glitches out as a new power within it activates. This sends streams of dark energy throughout the arena, and even takes All Might by surprise as he quickly realizes that something is happening within One For All (and Izuku's body as a result).

But what do you think? How did you like My Hero Academia's newest episode? How are you liking Season 5 of the anime overall so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!