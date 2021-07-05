My Hero Academia Debuts Designs for Season 5's Big Villains
My Hero Academia has debuted the official anime designs for the big villains still to come in Season 5! The anime might currently be in the middle of a break, but once it returns it will continue making its way through a brand new arc where Izuku, Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo work under Endeavor, the number one hero. But while this Endeavor Agency arc is the main focus of the fifth season's second cour for now, it won't be the story the season ends on overall. There's still one big arc to come that will bring in some intense new villains.
The fifth season is gearing up for the Meta Liberation Army arc (dubbed "My Villain Academia" by fans) of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and while we got a first look at these new villains in the second opening theme sequence for the series, now we have gotten a much fuller look at these new additions. Following the confirmation of each of the voice actors bringing the main members of the Meta Liberation Army to life in the anime, the official Twitter account revealed a closer look at each of their character designs. First is a look at Hiroaki Hirata's Re-Destro:
【異能解放軍キャラクター】
"リ・デストロ" ／ 四ツ橋力也
cv.#平田広明
キャラ紹介ページ▼https://t.co/c7pzmMDgCi
『僕のヒーローアカデミア』5期第2クール 毎週土曜夕方5:30放送中— 僕のヒーローアカデミア "ヒロアカ"アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) July 4, 2021
読売テレビ・日本テレビ系全国29局ネットにて#heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/a0AmFXqaQC
Second, a look at Takako Honda's Curious:
【異能解放軍キャラクター】
"キュリオス" ／気月置歳
cv.#本田貴子
キャラ紹介ページ▼https://t.co/lwRmPRNhWN
『僕のヒーローアカデミア』5期第2クール 毎週土曜夕方5:30放送中— 僕のヒーローアカデミア "ヒロアカ"アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) July 5, 2021
読売テレビ・日本テレビ系全国29局ネットにて#heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/dj7O4VTe35
Third, here's Tomokazu Sugita's Skeptic:
【異能解放軍キャラクター】
"スケプテイック" ／近属友保
cv.#杉田智和
キャラ紹介ページ▼https://t.co/hIjY5oor2l
『僕のヒーローアカデミア』5期第2クール 毎週土曜夕方5:30放送中— 僕のヒーローアカデミア "ヒロアカ"アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) July 5, 2021
読売テレビ・日本テレビ系全国29局ネットにて#heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/AG3K9L6IJ7
Fourth, a look at Junji Majima's Trumpet:
0comments
【異能解放軍キャラクター】
"トランペット" ／花畑孔腔
cv.#間島淳司
キャラ紹介ページ▼https://t.co/FTW3ywSvz8
『僕のヒーローアカデミア』5期第2クール 毎週土曜夕方5:30放送中— 僕のヒーローアカデミア "ヒロアカ"アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) July 5, 2021
読売テレビ・日本テレビ系全国29局ネットにて#heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/D3aq9Nq360
Finally, Seiichirou Yamashita as Geten:
【異能解放軍キャラクター】
外典
cv.#山下誠一郎
キャラ紹介ページ▼https://t.co/M9DT93kOIa
『僕のヒーローアカデミア』5期第2クール 毎週土曜夕方5:30放送中— 僕のヒーローアカデミア "ヒロアカ"アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) July 5, 2021
読売テレビ・日本テレビ系全国29局ネットにて#heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/WYFjx9i59P
It's currently unclear exactly which episode the Meta Liberation Army will be making their debut (it could be as soon as the next one), but the Meta Liberation Army arc will be bringing the fifth season to an end overall later this Summer. What do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!