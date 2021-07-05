My Hero Academia Debuts Designs for Season 5's Big Villains

✖

My Hero Academia has debuted the official anime designs for the big villains still to come in Season 5! The anime might currently be in the middle of a break, but once it returns it will continue making its way through a brand new arc where Izuku, Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo work under Endeavor, the number one hero. But while this Endeavor Agency arc is the main focus of the fifth season's second cour for now, it won't be the story the season ends on overall. There's still one big arc to come that will bring in some intense new villains.

The fifth season is gearing up for the Meta Liberation Army arc (dubbed "My Villain Academia" by fans) of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and while we got a first look at these new villains in the second opening theme sequence for the series, now we have gotten a much fuller look at these new additions. Following the confirmation of each of the voice actors bringing the main members of the Meta Liberation Army to life in the anime, the official Twitter account revealed a closer look at each of their character designs. First is a look at Hiroaki Hirata's Re-Destro:

Second, a look at Takako Honda's Curious:

Third, here's Tomokazu Sugita's Skeptic:

Fourth, a look at Junji Majima's Trumpet:

Finally, Seiichirou Yamashita as Geten:

It's currently unclear exactly which episode the Meta Liberation Army will be making their debut (it could be as soon as the next one), but the Meta Liberation Army arc will be bringing the fifth season to an end overall later this Summer. What do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!