My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Has Fans Pressed About Shigaraki

Many My Hero Academia fans were taken aback when it was revealed that the fifth season of the anime was taking some liberties with the arrangement of the storylines that the series is currently following, deciding to dive into the Endeavor Agency Arc before the camera turns to the League of Villains. Though the My Villain Academia Arc might be farther away than fans expected, many viewers can't wrap their minds around the brief glimpse we saw of Shigaraki, the current leader of the League of Villains who has the ability to decay anything he touches using his Quirk.

The My Villain Academia Arc is also referred to as the Meta Liberation Army Arc, hitting at the threat that the League of Villains will be fighting against as the heroes live on the sidelines for their next arc. Often touted as one of the darkest, bloodiest arcs of the series to date, My Hero Academia fans can't wait to see how the saga focusing on the antagonists plays out.

